Japanese Covid-19 pill gets thumbs up in trials

In the Gulf of Mexico, 11% of the Gulf’s total were shut-in due to Hurricane Ian
Africa needs to think strategically and position itself properly for supply chain capture
The suspects will be linked to online scams being investigated by the 419 provincial task team, says a Hawks spokesperson
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The publication of the annual results for the year ended March 31 is dependent on the approval of the restructuring plan
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
After decades focusing on the greenhouse gas CO2, policymakers have begun to recognise the threat posed by methane
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
John Fraser talks to the ‘green bank’ executive at Bellagio in Illovo about green initiatives at Nedbank and transformation
Tokyo — Japan’s Shionogi & Co. said on Wednesday its oral treatment for Covid-19 led to a big reduction in symptoms compared with a placebo in a Phase III trial in Asia.
The drug, a protease inhibitor known as ensitrelvir, met its primary endpoint in a trial conducted among predominantly vaccinated patients with mild to moderate cases of the virus, the company said in a statement.
Shionogi’s shares reversed an early decline after the announcement, closing 1.1% higher in Tokyo versus a 1.5% drop in the benchmark Nikkei gauge.
Ensitrelvir met the trial’s goal in reducing five main symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 within 72 hours of onset, the company said.
Regulatory authorities in Japan previously denied emergency approval for use of the pill, saying they wanted to see more data on its effectiveness. There are also concerns the drug could pose risk to pregnancies, based on results from animal studies.
Shionogi said it has shared top-line data from the Phase III study with Japanese regulators as part of deliberations on approval of the drug.
Shionogi has global aspirations for the drug, also known as S-217622 and by the brand name Xocova, which would compete with medication from Pfizer and Merck that have already been approved in Japan and elsewhere.
The company has signed an agreement to sell about 1-million doses to the government, pending the drug’s approval.
CEO Isao Teshirogi has said annual production of the drug could reach 10-million doses. The firm has received US government support for a global Phase III trial.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Japanese Covid-19 pill gets thumbs up in trials
Drug led to led to a big reduction in symptoms compared with a placebo, manufacturer Shionogi says
Tokyo — Japan’s Shionogi & Co. said on Wednesday its oral treatment for Covid-19 led to a big reduction in symptoms compared with a placebo in a Phase III trial in Asia.
The drug, a protease inhibitor known as ensitrelvir, met its primary endpoint in a trial conducted among predominantly vaccinated patients with mild to moderate cases of the virus, the company said in a statement.
Shionogi’s shares reversed an early decline after the announcement, closing 1.1% higher in Tokyo versus a 1.5% drop in the benchmark Nikkei gauge.
Ensitrelvir met the trial’s goal in reducing five main symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 within 72 hours of onset, the company said.
Regulatory authorities in Japan previously denied emergency approval for use of the pill, saying they wanted to see more data on its effectiveness. There are also concerns the drug could pose risk to pregnancies, based on results from animal studies.
Shionogi said it has shared top-line data from the Phase III study with Japanese regulators as part of deliberations on approval of the drug.
Shionogi has global aspirations for the drug, also known as S-217622 and by the brand name Xocova, which would compete with medication from Pfizer and Merck that have already been approved in Japan and elsewhere.
The company has signed an agreement to sell about 1-million doses to the government, pending the drug’s approval.
CEO Isao Teshirogi has said annual production of the drug could reach 10-million doses. The firm has received US government support for a global Phase III trial.
Reuters
Sanofi stock rout highlights pressure for company to seek new medicines
Pharmacists warned GEMS of pricey and unwise provision of multivitamins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Demand for Pfizer’s Covid-19 tablets slow around the world
Government advisers say it is not feasible for state to use Pfizer’s Covid-19 ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.