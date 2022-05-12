National / Health Pharmacists warned GEMS of pricey and unwise provision of multivitamins Independent Community Pharmacy Association says it told the medical scheme that its controversial plan was not good clinical practice B L Premium

SA’s biggest association for independently owned pharmacists says it warned the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) that its controversial plan to deliver multivitamins to its members flew in the face of good clinical practice and that its chosen product was overpriced.

GEMS is SA’s biggest medical scheme for public servants and their dependants...