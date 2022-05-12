Pharmacists warned GEMS of pricey and unwise provision of multivitamins
Independent Community Pharmacy Association says it told the medical scheme that its controversial plan was not good clinical practice
12 May 2022 - 11:10
UPDATED 12 May 2022 - 23:18
SA’s biggest association for independently owned pharmacists says it warned the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) that its controversial plan to deliver multivitamins to its members flew in the face of good clinical practice and that its chosen product was overpriced.
GEMS is SA’s biggest medical scheme for public servants and their dependants...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now