WATCH: Conversational AI and the future of virtual agents

27 September 2022 - 18:51
Picture: 123RF/NICOELNINO.
Today on Business Watch we conclude our AI series that’s featured some of the most remarkable talent in the fields of machine learning, data analytics, artificial intelligence, natural language processing and programming in SA.

We’ve spoken to pioneers in health and fintech, coders building the future of chat commerce and virtual agents that are raising our competitiveness in business process outsourcing.

We’ve spoken to some of the country’s leading academic thinkers on the bug existential, as well as philosophical questions around the ethics and future of a world where, increasingly, machines will displace the monotonous and mundane, and what this means for a country with record high unemployment. And we’ve shone a spotlight on using this technology for societal good.

Michael Avery is joined by Johan Steyn, founder of AIforBusiness.net; Kelly Hoffman, CEO and founder of Vocalysd.ai and AssetNinja; and Shawn Winterburn, CEO and co-founder of OQLIS.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

