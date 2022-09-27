Talk of Opec+ cutting supply to stem the recent drop in prices offers further support
Today on Business Watch we conclude our AI series that’s featured some of the most remarkable talent in the fields of machine learning, data analytics, artificial intelligence, natural language processing and programming in SA.
We’ve spoken to pioneers in health and fintech, coders building the future of chat commerce and virtual agents that are raising our competitiveness in business process outsourcing.
We’ve spoken to some of the country’s leading academic thinkers on the bug existential, as well as philosophical questions around the ethics and future of a world where, increasingly, machines will displace the monotonous and mundane, and what this means for a country with record high unemployment. And we’ve shone a spotlight on using this technology for societal good.
Michael Avery is joined by Johan Steyn, founder of AIforBusiness.net; Kelly Hoffman, CEO and founder of Vocalysd.ai and AssetNinja; and Shawn Winterburn, CEO and co-founder of OQLIS.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Conversational AI and the future of virtual agents
