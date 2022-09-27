×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

State of the Smart

JOHAN STEYN: Who is watching the watchers?

BL Premium
27 September 2022 - 10:07 Johan Steyn

“It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking 13.” Thus begins a book that would change the world. It certainly changed my life, and the more I learn about artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the more I appreciate this book.

Winston, the main character, realises that his every move and word is being monitored. “The telescreen received and transmitted simultaneously. Any sound that Winston made... would be picked up by it ... There was, of course, no way of knowing whether you were being watched at any given moment.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.