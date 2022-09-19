Investors investors will be also be watching out for the Fed’s forecasts, which cuold put its funds rate at 4%-4.25% by the year end and even higher in 2023
The bank of 2030 will look very different from today. Facing changing consumer expectations, emerging technologies, and alternative business models, banks need to start putting strategies in place now to help them prepare for this future.
Is this an important indicator of the shifting landscape? Cloud computing is moving to the forefront as a focus for the chief information officer, C-suite executives, and board members.
Banking and capital markets leaders increasingly recognise that cloud is more than a technology; it is a destination for banks and other financial services firms to store data and applications and access advanced software applications via the internet.
The leading public cloud providers offer an array of innovative products-as-a-service that can be accessed on their platforms and help banks implement business and operating models to grow top line, get a far better customer picture, contain costs, and deliver market-relevant products quickly.
Michael Avery spoke to joined by Graeme Lockley, head of IT architecture and engineering at Investec SA; Ricardo Rosa, enterprise commercial director at Microsoft SA; and Tijsbert Creemers, MD and partner at Boston Consulting Group in Johannesburg.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Investec in the cloud
Michael Avery talks to Graeme Lockley, Ricardo Rosa and Tijsbert Creemers
