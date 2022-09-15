WATCH: Financial advice beyond 2022

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Over the past decade the landscape for financial advisers and the customers they serve has changed substantially, mainly as a result of regulation that seeks to ensure consumers getter a better, fairer and more transparent deal.
The focus has been on being able to access financial advice through clear and simple rules:
Retail investors are now also using platforms and apps such as EasyEquities that have lowered the barriers to investing on the stock market, while the rise of low-cost indexing has upended the industry.
In discussing these issues, Michael Avery is joined by Debra Slabber, portfolio specialist director at Morningstar Investment Management; Craig Gradidge, investment and retirement planning specialist at Gradidge Mahura Investments; Maya Fisher-French, a personal finance writer, TV presenter and author; as well as Gareth Stobie, MD of CoreShares
