×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Financial advice beyond 2022

Michael Avery talks to Debra Slabber, Craig Gradidge, Maya Fisher-French and Gareth Stobie about the substantial changes to the investment industry over the past decade

15 September 2022 - 17:06
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Over the past decade the landscape for financial advisers and the customers they serve has changed substantially, mainly as a result of regulation that seeks to ensure consumers getter a better, fairer and more transparent deal.

The focus has been on being able to access financial advice through clear and simple rules:

  • Introducing a best-interest statutory duty, which requires financial advisers to act in the best interests of their clients;
  • Introducing a requirement to obtain a client agreement to ongoing advice fees and fees for related services; and
  • Banning conflicted remuneration including commissions, volume payments and soft benefits, and making clear distinctions between tied and independent advisers

Retail investors are now also using platforms and apps such as EasyEquities that have lowered the barriers to investing on the stock market, while the rise of low-cost indexing has upended the industry.

In discussing these issues, Michael Avery is joined by Debra Slabber, portfolio specialist director at Morningstar Investment Management; Craig Gradidge, investment and retirement planning specialist at Gradidge Mahura Investments; Maya Fisher-French, a personal finance writer, TV presenter and author; as well as Gareth Stobie, MD of CoreShares

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Shrinking savings pool and emigrating rich worry ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
FirstRand declares highest dividend in its history
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Balwin Properties gets boost by semigration
Companies / Property
4.
Capitec shares fall to lowest level in almost 11 ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aluminium buyers getting discounts from Rusal
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.