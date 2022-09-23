WATCH: The week in perspective

Front-month Brent and WTI contracts were down 4.03% and 5.37% respectively over the past week
Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, Isaah Mhlanga and Raymond Parsons
A feverish week of central bank activity around the globe has left markets at extremes. The Fed increased rates by 75%, leading our own Reserve bank to follow in lockstep, despite a markedly different inflation picture and growth and employment concerns.
Currency prices were rattled too after Japan intervened in the foreign-exchange market to buy yen for the first time since 1998. The yen surged against the dollar after the intervention. Some analysts were sceptical that the battered currency would stay strong given the loose monetary policy by the Bank of Japan contrasted with hawkish moves this week by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.
Investors might be excused for wanting to take a breath on Friday, but further digestion of the week’s central bank action along with inflation data in Asia and economic readings in Europe could beget more volatility. And we’ve got an energy minister who reckons a 15-year-old energy crisis is being caused by something that’s happened in Europe in the last eight months.
To put the week into perspective, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexforbes; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at NWU.
