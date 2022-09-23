×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, Isaah Mhlanga and Raymond Parsons

23 September 2022 - 16:35 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

A feverish week of central bank activity around the globe has left markets at extremes. The Fed increased rates by 75%, leading our own Reserve bank to follow in lockstep, despite a markedly different inflation picture and growth and employment concerns.

Currency prices were rattled too after Japan intervened in the foreign-exchange market to buy yen for the first time since 1998. The yen surged against the dollar after the intervention. Some analysts were sceptical that the battered currency would stay strong given the loose monetary policy by the Bank of Japan contrasted with hawkish moves this week by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Investors might be excused for wanting to take a breath on Friday, but further digestion of the week’s central bank action along with inflation data in Asia and economic readings in Europe could beget more volatility. And we’ve got an energy minister who reckons a 15-year-old energy crisis is being caused by something that’s happened in Europe in the last eight months.

To put the week into perspective, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexforbes; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at NWU.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: What 75 bps rate hike means for SA’s economy

Business Day TV speaks to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman
Economy
21 hours ago

Cost of living is hurting economy, says Kganyago in defence of rate hike

Hike of 75 bps takes rate back to pre-Covid level
Economy
1 day ago

GUGU LOURIE: The gig economy is no joyride

We all stand to lose if the government tightens immigration laws — including those of us able to afford shopping from the comfort of home
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Only time will tell if rate hike is steep enough

The Reserve Bank aims to spare SA more pain further down the road
Opinion
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cost of living is hurting economy, says Kganyago ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: How rising interest rates will affect SA’s ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: What 75 bps rate hike means for SA’s ...
Economy
4.
More rate hikes ahead despite slowing inflation
Economy
5.
WATCH: How potential greylisting will affect SA’s ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.