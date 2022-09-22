Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Blue Label says it has finalised the long-awaited recapitalisation of Cell C. This comes after years of negotiations. Business Day TV discussed what this means for Cell C and Blue Label with telecom analyst at Nedbank CIB, Preshendran Odayar.
WATCH: Blue Label completes Cell C’s recapitalisation
