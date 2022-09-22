×

WATCH: Blue Label completes Cell C’s recapitalisation

Business Day TV talks to telecom analyst at Nedbank CIB, Preshendran Odayar

22 September 2022 - 22:08
SA’s fourth-largest cellular phone provider, Cell C, will be restructured and refinanced. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
SA’s fourth-largest cellular phone provider, Cell C, will be restructured and refinanced. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Blue Label says it has finalised the long-awaited recapitalisation of Cell C.  This comes after years of negotiations. Business Day TV discussed what this means for Cell C and Blue Label with telecom analyst at Nedbank CIB, Preshendran Odayar.

