Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: CEO Michael Sassoon on Sasfin’s jump in earnings

Business Day TV talks to Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon

21 September 2022 - 21:53
Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon. Picture: SUPPLIED

Financial services company Sasfin has delivered a 23.6% jump in annual headline earnings per share on the back of an improvement in its credit performance. Business Day TV discussed the results in detail with the company’s CEO, Michael Sassoon.​

