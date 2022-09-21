×

WATCH: Where to next for diesel as Eskom blows budget to keep lights on?

Business Day TV speaks to Andre Botha from TreasuryOne

21 September 2022 - 22:36
Eskom. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eskom. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Trying to keep the lights on is costing Eskom an arm and a leg, with spending on diesel rising to R7.7bn, which is more than the state-owned utility had budgeted for this year. Business Day TV explored the diesel market in greater detail with Andre Botha from TreasuryOne.

Economy
Economy
Markets
National
