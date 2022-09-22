Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
The SA Reserve Bank has raised rates by 75 basis points, joining its global peers in the fight to tame inflation. Business Day TV caught up with Erwin Rode from Rode & Associates to discuss how much of an impact this move will have on the housing market.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How rising interest rates will affect SA’s housing market
Business Day TV speaks to Erwin Rode from Rode & Associates
