Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

14 September 2022 - 21:23
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

