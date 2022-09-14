×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Easing restrictions give Growthpoint a boost

Business Day TV speaks to Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse

14 September 2022 - 21:20
An office park in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
An office park in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Improved trading conditions have worked in Growthpoint’s favour. The property company has been able to reduced vacancies and deliver a 5.1% rise in distributable income per share. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with group CEO Norbert Sasse.

