Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Pick n Pay’s Pieter Boone on cost cuts and growth

Business Day TV unpacks retailer’s results with CEO Pieter Boone

17 May 2022 - 23:11
Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone. Picture: KARIN SCHERMBRUCKER
Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone. Picture: KARIN SCHERMBRUCKER

Pick n Pay’s delivered double digit earnings growth, supported by its cost-cutting measures. The retailer has reported a 5.2% rise in annual turnover and a nearly 15% jump in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Pieter Boone.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Pick n Pay’s growth vision includes trimming range of goods 30%

Takealot will boost delivery footprint, while retailer differentiates stores into three identities
Companies
14 hours ago

Fix potholes and cut JSE red tape, urges Gareth Ackerman

Pick n Pay chair criticises number of JSE delistings and takes aim at government over infrastructure failings
Companies
9 hours ago

WATCH: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub discusses dividend hike and performance

Business Day TV talks to Joosub after Vodacom raised its annual dividend by 3%
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: CEO Chris Schutte discusses Astral’s stronger performance

Business Day TV talks to Schutte as higher chicken prices boost the poultry producer
Companies
1 day ago
