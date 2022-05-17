NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Pick n Pay’s Pieter Boone on cost cuts and growth
Business Day TV unpacks retailer’s results with CEO Pieter Boone
17 May 2022 - 23:11
Pick n Pay’s delivered double digit earnings growth, supported by its cost-cutting measures. The retailer has reported a 5.2% rise in annual turnover and a nearly 15% jump in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Pieter Boone.
