Fix the potholes and cut JSE red tape, urges Gareth Ackerman
The Pick n Pay boss has criticised the number of delistings on the JSE, while also taking aim at the government over infrastructure maintenance
17 May 2022 - 15:42
Failing infrastructure in towns and cities has resulted in Pick n Pay battling to get insurance cover in some areas, says the retailer’s chair Gareth Ackerman, who beseeched the government to ensure that potholes and other key infrastructure were repaired.
Ackerman says declining infrastructure and lack of electricity “have a terrible impact on our economy and the environment, which also reduces job creation”...
