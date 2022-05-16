NEWS LEADER
WATCH: CEO Chris Schutte discusses Astral’s stronger performance
Business Day TV talks to Schutte as higher chicken prices boost the poultry producer
16 May 2022 - 22:17
Improved volumes and selling prices have given Astral a boost. The poultry group has reported a 26% rise in interim revenue while headline earnings per share more than doubled to R14. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Chris Schutte.
