WATCH: CEO Chris Schutte discusses Astral’s stronger performance

Business Day TV talks to Schutte as higher chicken prices boost the poultry producer

16 May 2022 - 22:17
Astral CEO Chris Schutte. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Astral CEO Chris Schutte. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

​Improved volumes and selling prices have given Astral a boost. The poultry group has reported a 26% rise in interim revenue while headline earnings per share more than doubled to R14. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Chris Schutte.

Astral doubles dividend as improved volumes give it wings

Poultry group declares R7.90 interim dividend, more than double what it paid out last year
