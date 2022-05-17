Companies / Retail & Consumer Pick n Pay’s growth vision includes trimming range of goods 30% Takealot will boost delivery footprint, while retailer differentiates stores into three identities B L Premium

Pick n Pay and its new CEO are taking the fight to competitors in a strategy that will see it differentiate between higher- and lower-end stores, reduce the number of items on sale by 30% to cut costs, and expand discount retailer Boxer.

Pick n Pay has teamed up with online retailer Takealot and its Mr D Food delivery service to expand its on-demand delivery reach to almost every part of SA from August. This contract is the culmination of almost a year of negotiations with Naspers’s e-commerce platform...