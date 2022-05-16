×

WATCH: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub discusses dividend hike and performance

Business Day TV talks to Joosub after Vodacom raised its annual dividend by 3%

16 May 2022 - 21:29
Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Vodacom has increased its 2022 dividend by 3%. The increased payout follows a near 4% rise in net profit, which was largely due to robust data demand and growth in new services. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Shameel Joosub.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

