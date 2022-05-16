NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub discusses dividend hike and performance
Business Day TV talks to Joosub after Vodacom raised its annual dividend by 3%
16 May 2022 - 21:29
Vodacom has increased its 2022 dividend by 3%. The increased payout follows a near 4% rise in net profit, which was largely due to robust data demand and growth in new services. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Shameel Joosub.
