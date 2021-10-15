NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Brian Joffe switches roles at Long4Life
Business Day TV spoke to Anthony Clark from Small Talk Daily about the changes at the lifestyle-focused company.
15 October 2021 - 08:17
Brian Joffe will be switching roles at Long4Life.
He will step down as CEO at the end of February and take up the role of chair at the lifestyle-focused company.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Anthony Clark from Small Talk Daily about the executive changes at Long4Life.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.