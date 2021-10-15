Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Brian Joffe switches roles at Long4Life

Business Day TV spoke to Anthony Clark from Small Talk Daily about the changes at the lifestyle-focused company.

15 October 2021 - 08:17 Business Day TV
Brian Joffe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Brian Joffe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Brian Joffe will be switching roles at Long4Life.

He will step down as CEO at the end of February and take up the role of chair at the lifestyle-focused company.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Anthony Clark from Small Talk Daily about the executive changes at Long4Life.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO in February

Joffe is set to switch to chair of the lifestyle-focused group in February, and Long4Life has also received an expression of interest for all its ...
Companies
1 day ago

Sportsmans and Outdoor Warehouse to be unbundled from Long4Life

Move aims to boost its share price and allow  more acquisitions
Companies
3 months ago

WATCH: How lockdown has weighed on Long4Life

Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
Companies
5 months ago

Long4Life chief Brian Joffe denies resignation rumours

The group, whose shares trade at a hefty discount to underlying value, is weighing options for maximising shareholder value
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff plummets after court sets January date
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Coca-Cola seeks R120bn value in blockbuster JSE ...
Companies
3.
PSG CEO Piet Mouton says red tape hobbles ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Julius Baer’s chief investment officer: Lessons ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO in ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.