News Leader
WATCH: How lockdown has weighed on Long4Life
Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
14 May 2021 - 07:31
Lifestyle group Long4Life has reported a 26% plunge in its annual profit as the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown weighed on all three of the group’s divisions.
There were, however, signs of a recovery during the second half, though the group has opted to withhold its full-year dividend as it mulls the possibility of delisting from the JSE.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe about the company’s performance.
Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.