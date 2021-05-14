WATCH: How lockdown has weighed on Long4Life

Lifestyle group Long4Life has reported a 26% plunge in its annual profit as the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown weighed on all three of the group’s divisions.

There were, however, signs of a recovery during the second half, though the group has opted to withhold its full-year dividend as it mulls the possibility of delisting from the JSE.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe about the company’s performance.