Companies / Retail & Consumer Long4Life holds on to dividend again as it mulls delisting The group, whose shares trade at a hefty discount to their underlying value, is weighing options for maximising shareholder value BL PREMIUM

Brian Joffe’s investment group, Long4Life, has again held on to its dividend for its year to end-February, as it mulls options for closing the gap between its market value and its assets.

The owner of Chill Beverages and Sportsmans Warehouse took a hit from Covid-19 as the pandemic kept people at home and the sale of alcohol was banned for extended periods, but it still bought back almost a fifth of its shares as it sought a use for its cash pile...