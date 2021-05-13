Long4Life holds on to dividend again as it mulls delisting
The group, whose shares trade at a hefty discount to their underlying value, is weighing options for maximising shareholder value
13 May 2021 - 08:45
Brian Joffe’s investment group, Long4Life, has again held on to its dividend for its year to end-February, as it mulls options for closing the gap between its market value and its assets.
The owner of Chill Beverages and Sportsmans Warehouse took a hit from Covid-19 as the pandemic kept people at home and the sale of alcohol was banned for extended periods, but it still bought back almost a fifth of its shares as it sought a use for its cash pile...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now