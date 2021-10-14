Companies Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO in February Joffe is set to switch to chair of the lifestyle-focused group in February, and Long4Life has also received an expression of interest for all its shares B L Premium

Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe, who built Bidvest into an industrial conglomerate, is set to switch roles to chair at the end of February, with the lifestyle-focused group announcing it has received an unsolicited expression of interest in all of its shares.

Joffe is a well-respected entrepreneur who grew Bidvest from a bakery into an industrial conglomerate, and Long4Life is his second investment holding company, owning brands including Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse and the Sorbet franchise...