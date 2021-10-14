Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO in February
Joffe is set to switch to chair of the lifestyle-focused group in February, and Long4Life has also received an expression of interest for all its shares
14 October 2021 - 09:02
UPDATED 14 October 2021 - 11:21
Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe, who built Bidvest into an industrial conglomerate, is set to switch roles to chair at the end of February, with the lifestyle-focused group announcing it has received an unsolicited expression of interest in all of its shares.
Joffe is a well-respected entrepreneur who grew Bidvest from a bakery into an industrial conglomerate, and Long4Life is his second investment holding company, owning brands including Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse and the Sorbet franchise...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now