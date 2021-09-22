Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Competition Tribunal greenlights Burger King sale

Business Day TV spoke to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson for the Competition Tribunal

22 September 2021 - 08:32 Busines Day TV
Burger King in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Burger King in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The Competition Tribunal has approved Grand Parade’s sale of the SA franchise of Burger King with conditions that are set to boost the local economy.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson of the Competition Tribunal, for more insight on those terms.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.