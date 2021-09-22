NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Competition Tribunal greenlights Burger King sale
Business Day TV spoke to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson for the Competition Tribunal
22 September 2021 - 08:32
The Competition Tribunal has approved Grand Parade’s sale of the SA franchise of Burger King with conditions that are set to boost the local economy.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson of the Competition Tribunal, for more insight on those terms.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.