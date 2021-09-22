NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA ranked Africa’s 3rd most attractive investment destination
Business Day TV speaks to Daniel Kavishe, Africa Economist at RMB
SA has been positioned as the continent’s third-most attractive investment destination, according to RMB’s Where to Invest in Africa 2021 report. The ranking is due to the country's strong manufacturing and retail base, which is expected to continue supporting Southern African regional economies with goods and services.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Daniel Kavishe, Africa Economist at RMB, for more detail.
