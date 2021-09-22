Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA ranked Africa’s 3rd most attractive investment destination

Business Day TV speaks to Daniel Kavishe, Africa Economist at RMB

22 September 2021 - 08:27 Business Day TV
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

SA has been positioned as the continent’s third-most attractive investment destination, according to RMB’s Where to Invest in Africa 2021 report. The ranking is due to the country's strong manufacturing and retail base, which is expected to continue supporting Southern African regional economies with goods and services.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Daniel Kavishe, Africa Economist at RMB, for more detail.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Goldman Sachs brings in Standard Bank and ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Telkom gains R3bn in value as shares soar on plan ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
South32 COO Mike Fraser leaves company
Companies / Mining
4.
Sasol and Imperial Logistics partner to reduce ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Exxaro targets copper and manganese in shift to ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.