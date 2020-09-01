Companies COMPANY COMMENT Liquid is in pursuit of a far-reaching ambition BL PREMIUM

Liquid Telecom, the networking infrastructure subsidiary of billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet Wireless, seems to be quite serious about its new strategy to move beyond telecoms to become a technology provider.

It has tasked Clayton Naidoo with establishing Liquid’s enterprise business offering of managed solutions to large companies. Naidoo is leaving Cisco, one of the world’s largest enterprise software businesses, where he headed the Sub- Saharan Africa unit. He steps into a completely new role for the company as group chief business officer.