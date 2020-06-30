Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: The app as an enabler for digital transformation Amazon service enables customers with no coding experience to build mobile applications for their businesses BL PREMIUM

In a digitally intensifying local and global economy, mobile applications (apps) have played an important role in driving the digital transformation journeys of many organisations.

For many, apps have played an important role in enhancing customer journeys, bringing consumers closer to their favourite brands. In other instances apps have been less glamorous but just as impactful in the way they have served as supply chain management tools, driving down the costs of doing business.