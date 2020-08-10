Companies company comment Cloud computing may be new digital banks’ unfair advantage BL PREMIUM

Cloud computing might be the unfair advantage that new digital banks have over traditional players. By now, we’ve all heard about cloud computing and its apparent benefits in saving companies high data storage and processing costs.

The undeniable king in cloud services is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which globally commands about 34% of the market. Some of the company’s core technologies were developed in SA, with the company having established a Cape Town office as far back as 2004.