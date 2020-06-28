SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: What a difference two months can make to digital transformation
The acceleration of innovation is not only about research, but also about new ways of educating and informing people
28 June 2020 - 00:00
It has become one of the mantras of the Covid-19 crisis: the shifts in technology use expected in the next two years have all occurred in just two months.
It was a point made in May by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who told the Build conference he had seen “something like two years’ worth of digital transformation in just two months”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now