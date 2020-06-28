Opinion SIGNPOST ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: What a difference two months can make to digital transformation The acceleration of innovation is not only about research, but also about new ways of educating and informing people BL PREMIUM

It has become one of the mantras of the Covid-19 crisis: the shifts in technology use expected in the next two years have all occurred in just two months.

It was a point made in May by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who told the Build conference he had seen “something like two years’ worth of digital transformation in just two months”.