Global demand for N95 mask sees 3M profit jump during Covid-19

Bengaluru — Industrial conglomerate 3M’s quarterly profit surpassed expectations on Tuesday, boosted by higher demand for its N95 respirator masks during the coronavirus pandemic, sending its shares up as much as 6%.

3M is the world’s biggest maker of the masks and has seen demand swell as the pandemic spread globally, putting the company at the heart of a tug-of-war over supplies.

The worldwide lockdowns, however, are hammering other parts of its business, and it reported a fall in revenue at its all units except healthcare and consumer.

“We believe second quarter results will be especially challenged given the trends we have seen so far in April,” CEO Michael Roman said on a post-earnings call.

The US-based company pulled its 2020 outlook citing economic uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic and also suspended its share repurchase. The company now expects 2020 capex to be about $1.3bn compared to its prior estimate of $1.6bn to $1.8bn.