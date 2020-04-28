Caterpillar earnings plunge nearly 50% due largely to Covid-19

Chicago — Caterpillar has reported a 46% drop in first-quarter earnings, with sales falling across all regions and all of its primary business segments, highlighting the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker reported an adjusted profit of $1.60 per share, down from $2.94 a year earlier and below the $1.69 forecast by analysts on average, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

It did not provide a 2020 financial outlook, citing the pandemic.

The company's shares were last up 0.4% at $115.65 in pre-market trade. The company, considered a bellwether for economic activity, warned that the effects of the virus on its business would be far worse in the second quarter.

It anticipates dealers will reduce their inventories by as much as $1.5bn in 2020 in response to depressed equipment demand.

As governments across the globe try to stop the spread of the virus through lockdowns, economic activity has come to sudden halt.

Earlier in April, the International Monetary Fund predicted the “Great Lockdown” would result in the worst global recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.