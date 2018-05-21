Companies

Google You Owe Us group wants £3bn in personal data suit against Google

The group representing 4.4-million iPhone users Google unlawfully collected people’s personal information by bypassing Apple’s iPhone default privacy settings

21 May 2018 - 15:38 Jonathan Browning
A security camera is mounted near Google. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A security camera is mounted near Google. Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — iPhone users suing Google over data-collection claims may be seeking as much as £3.2bn, the search giant said in a court filing.

The group representing iPhone users, known as Google You Owe Us, now includes 4.4-million people, according to documents filed with the court at a hearing on Monday. The group says the Alphabet unit unlawfully collected people’s personal information by bypassing Apple’s iPhone default privacy settings.

While any potential damages are still to be determined, the group has suggested each individual could receive £750 if the case is successful, Google said in court documents. The company denies the allegations and argued at the hearing that the dispute did not belong in a London court.

Privacy has been a hot topic for the manufacturers of the world’s most popular devices, from Apple to Samsung to Google. In 2015, Apple allowed iPhone and iPad users to start installing content blockers — software that can block adverts on websites, for example — on their devices as a way of giving people more control over how their data is gathered and used.

Led by consumer advocate Richard Lloyd, the group is seeking permission to hear the case as a "representative action" that is akin to a US class action, arguing that all the customers share the same interests.

The group said that Google used an algorithm that allowed developers to track a user’s browsing history and collect personal information. The algorithm acted to get around the default settings of Apple’s Safari browser, which blocked third-party tracking via cookies.

Bloomberg

Google’s market domination, by the numbers

90% of all online searches are conducted on Google platforms
News & Fox
4 days ago

YouTube to launch music streaming and premium services

YouTube Music will be launched on May 22; YouTube Premium will be launched at a later date; YouTube Premium will be charged at $11.99 for all new ...
Companies
4 days ago

IS using file-hosting websites as big social media names shut it out

A threat-analysis firm’s research shows Islamic State is storing documents on sites such as Internet Archive, Google Drive and Dropbox, ...
World
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How Austrian debt puts Steinhoff's SA assets at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff repurchased shares from its employee ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Aveng tie-up could be good for Aton, says M&R
Companies / Industrials
4.
Steinhoff: Austrian debt puts SA assets at risk
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in New York
Companies

Facebook suspends 200 apps in its investigation into data misuse
Companies

R1.2m out of pocket in offshore middle-man scam
Money

EU threatens big fines for data protection infractions
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.