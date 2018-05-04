EU threatens big fines for data protection infractions

Companies that fail to comply with the EU’s new data protection rules could be fined up to €20m or 4% of their annual global revenues, experts warn.

All companies — including those in SA — that control or process personal data of EU citizens or residents will have to be compliant with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), says Sandhya Ramdhany, legal director at Oracle.

"For example, if a German citizen buys a house in Camps Bay and applies for a mortgage through a local bank, the bank will control or process that citizen’s data and hence will need to be GDPR compliant. The same principle applies for someone booking a hotel or a car [with a South African firm]."

Under the new rules, effective from May 25, companies must safeguard consumers’ personal data and allow them to access their data or request that the data be erased "if the reasons for collecting the data have expired", Ramdhany said.

Consumers could ask a company to move personal data from one data centre to another.

Ramdhany said the GDPR was "the most stringent piece of data privacy legislation across the globe".

It includes fines of up to €20m or 4% of the worldwide annual revenue of the prior financial year, whichever is higher. But Ramdhany said companies already compliant with SA’s Protection of Personal Information Act would be largely GDPR compliant.

Meanwhile, US legislators were using Facebook’s recent data breach to draw up their own rules, she said. The US had "one of the weakest regimes on data privacy".

Money manager Vestact said in a note to clients that though Facebook’s data breach had not resulted in a meaningful loss of users, the social network would have to make its data more secure. Becoming compliant with GDPR rules — in addition to the company’s self-imposed increases in data security — was expected "to be a headwind to [Facebook’s] top-line growth".

