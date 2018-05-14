Companies

Facebook suspends 200 apps in its investigation into data misuse

This is in response to a privacy scandal in which consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed its data to influence the 2016 US presidential election

14 May 2018 - 15:35 Supantha Mukherjee
Facebook. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Facebook has so far suspended about 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps that had access to large quantities of user data, in a response to a scandal around political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The apps were suspended pending a thorough investigation into whether they misused any data, said Ime Archibong, Facebook’s vice-president of product partnerships.

Facebook said it had looked into thousands of apps to date as part of an investigation that CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on March 21.

Zuckerberg had said the social network would investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before the company curtailed data access in 2014.

"There is a lot more work to be done to find all the apps that may have misused people’s Facebook data – and it will take time," Archibong said.

"We have large teams of internal and external experts working hard to investigate these apps as quickly as possible."

Facebook was hit by the privacy scandal in mid-March after media reports that Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed data to build profiles on American voters and influence the 2016 presidential election.

The incident led to backlash from celebrities and resulted in the company losing billions in market value. Zuckerberg apologised for the mistakes his company made and testified before the US lawmakers.

The company, however, regained much of its lost market value after it reported a surprisingly strong 63% rise in profit and an increase in users when it announced quarterly results on April 25.

Shares of the company were up 0.4% at $87.65 in premarket trading on Monday.

Reuters

