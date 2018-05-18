Companies

Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in New York

Documents list Cambridge Analytica’s estimated assets in the range of $100,001-$500,000, with liabilities thought to be between $1m and $10ms

18 May 2018 - 12:26 Agency Staff
Pedestrians pass the offices of Cambridge Analytica in London. Picture: REUTERS
New York — British political consulting group Cambridge Analytica filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York, court documents showed.

The firm, whose attorney filed late on Wednesday, announced in early May that it would close and file for bankruptcy in the UK and the US after failing to recover from the Facebook data scandal.

The documents listed Cambridge Analytica’s estimated assets in the range of $100,001 and $500,000, with estimated liabilities between $1m and $10m. Earlier in May, the company, which worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, claimed its business had been ruined by "numerous unfounded accusations", which rendered operating the business "no longer viable".

The firm became embroiled in scandal in March when former analyst Christopher Wylie revealed it had used a Facebook personality prediction app to hijack up to 87-million Facebook users’ data — claims Cambridge Analytica denies.

Soon after, Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix was suspended after he was filmed by undercover reporters bragging about ways to win political campaigns, including through blackmail and honey traps.

Meanwhile, another whistle-blower said Britons’ personal data may have been misused by a pro-Brexit campaign ahead of the 2016 referendum in which Britain voted to leave the EU.

Wylie has also since told a Senate panel on interference in the 2016 US election that Cambridge Analytica had used Russian researchers and shared data with companies linked to Russian intelligence.

This week, the New York Times reported the US justice department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating Cambridge Analytica — although it was unclear if the probe was linked to special counsel Robert Mueller’s into Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

AFP

Cambridge Analytica shared data with Russian researchers, says whistle-blower

Giving testimony in the US, Christopher Wylie also says the company aimed to 'weaponise fear', 'intimidate certain communities ...
World
1 day ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Data about-face

Facebook has suspended 200 apps in its review of apps with access to large quantities of its users' data
News & Fox
1 day ago

Facebook suspends 200 apps in its investigation into data misuse

This is in response to a privacy scandal in which consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed its data to influence the 2016 US presidential ...
Companies
3 days ago

Facebook wants users to click

Social media site set to shake up online dating with its own service
Business
12 days ago

Cambridge Analytica data-harvest firm closes down

The UK marketing analytics firm at the heart of the Facebook data scandal says it is filing for insolvency
Companies
15 days ago

