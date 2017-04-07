Unilever to review dual structure

Amsterdam — Unilever is considering doing away with its long-standing structure of maintaining separate corporations in the UK and the Netherlands, wading into a political storm with governments in both countries likely to put up a fight to keep the headquarters.

The owner of Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayonnaise planned to divest its spreads business as part of a broader overhaul, Unilever said on Thursday. While looking at options for the operation, it had become apparent that the dual-headed legal structure made such changes more complex.

The company has periodically reviewed the set-up over the years, but always kept it in place. "It has become clear to us that given the dynamics around more significant major change, that now is a good time to review it again," chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly said.

Losing Unilever would be a blow to UK Prime Minister Theresa May, coming soon after she started divorce proceedings from the EU.

Multinational firms based in the UK have benefited from the decline in the pound since the vote in 2016 for a Brexit, boosting the value of their sales outside the UK.