Reckitt may swap tomato sauce for baby food

Strategic Review

Unilever had launched a strategic review after fending off a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz and a sale of its spreads business was one option, said people familiar with the situation. Reckitt is focusing on businesses such as Dettol and Durex, plus the Enfamil baby formula brand it is getting from the Mead Johnson deal.

While preparing the food unit for a possible sale, Reckitt said it had a "history of outperformance". Like-for-like food sales grew 5% in 2016 and the business generated adjusted operating profit of £118m.

A possible price tag of £2bn, which the UK’s Sunday Times newspaper reported, would imply a multiple of about 16 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. While that is above global food companies trading at 13.5 times on average, it is "probably justified by the strong fundamentals", Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Richard Withagen said in a note.

The company’s shares were up 0.2% at 9.50am in London.

Reckitt’s acquisition of Mead Johnson, announced in February, marked an "inflection point", CEO Rakesh Kapoor has said.