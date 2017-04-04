BUSINESS SALE
Reckitt may swap tomato sauce for baby food
London — Reckitt Benckiser Group is considering a sale of its food business, which makes French’s mustard and tomato sauce, to help pay for the $16.6bn acquisition of infant-formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition.
Reckitt will begin a review of the business, which it called "noncore" on Monday. With £411m in sales in 2016, French’s Foods accounted for 4% of Reckitt’s total revenue.
The possible sale of the food unit comes amid a reshuffling of portfolios at large global consumer companies, many of which are experiencing a slowdown in sales growth for stalwart brands.
Strategic Review
Unilever had launched a strategic review after fending off a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz and a sale of its spreads business was one option, said people familiar with the situation. Reckitt is focusing on businesses such as Dettol and Durex, plus the Enfamil baby formula brand it is getting from the Mead Johnson deal.
While preparing the food unit for a possible sale, Reckitt said it had a "history of outperformance". Like-for-like food sales grew 5% in 2016 and the business generated adjusted operating profit of £118m.
A possible price tag of £2bn, which the UK’s Sunday Times newspaper reported, would imply a multiple of about 16 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. While that is above global food companies trading at 13.5 times on average, it is "probably justified by the strong fundamentals", Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Richard Withagen said in a note.
The company’s shares were up 0.2% at 9.50am in London.
Reckitt’s acquisition of Mead Johnson, announced in February, marked an "inflection point", CEO Rakesh Kapoor has said.
He cited urbanisation, changes to China’s one-child policy and increasing rates of women entering the workforce as reasons for entering the infant nutrition market, which he sees growing at 3% to 5% a year in the medium term.
Bank of America, Robey Warshaw, Deutsche Bank and HSBC advised Reckitt on the purchase of Mead Johnson.
Reckitt has owned French’s, whose primary market is the US, since the 1920s.
The brand competes with Kraft Heinz’s signature tomato sauce and could attract interest from other trade buyers as the industry comes under pressure to cut costs through consolidation.
Bloomberg
