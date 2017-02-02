Sony cuts full-year outlook again, dragged down by box office bombs

Tokyo — Sony cut its full-year profit forecast a second time after posting quarterly earnings that missed estimates due to a write-down at its struggling movie division.

Net income will be ¥26bn ($231m) in the 12 months to end-March, down from an already-reduced outlook for ¥60bn, the Tokyo-based company said on Thursday.

Operating profit for the quarter ended in December was ¥92.4bn, down from ¥202.1bn a year earlier and much lower than the ¥154bn average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Sony’s struggle to make hit movies in Hollywood led to Monday’s surprise ¥112bn charge against its film business.

Despite continuing dominance in video games through its PlayStation gaming console, the Tokyo-based company has been hampered by setbacks at other businesses, including a production halt of components due to earthquakes and a loss on the sale of its battery division.

"Entertainment is very important to Sony, so I want to see what kind of approach they take to turning it around," Kiyoto Utsumi, an analyst at Tachibana Securities, said prior to the release.

"The loss in movies is already known, so rather than dwell on it we should begin to shift our gaze toward the next fiscal period."

Sales for the latest quarter fell 7.1% from a year earlier to ¥2.4-trillion, below analyst expectations for ¥2.49-trillion. The shares, which rose 9.1% in 2016, fell 1.2% to ¥3,369 at the close in Tokyo on Thursday.

The lack of box-office hits has combined with changes in the home entertainment market, such as increasingly popular streaming services, has eroded the profitability of Sony’s entertainment unit.

The division has relied on its television and media businesses to make up for the shortfall in films, which suffered a paralysing cyberattack two years ago.

The head of the division, Michael Lynton, announced last month the end of his 13-year run, paving the way for new management.

CEO Kazuo Hirai, who has temporarily relocated to California to oversee the transition, will now focus on finding a replacement for Lynton, shore up profitability and expand business in new regions such as China.

To offset part of the one-time loss, Sony sold shares in medical services provider M3 to Goldman Sachs in a deal worth about ¥52bn.

In November, Sony cut its full-year profit forecast by 25% after agreeing to sell its ailing battery division at a loss. The company has also struggled to recover from the April 2016 earthquakes in southwestern Japan that shut production of chips used in smartphones and digital cameras.

Cooling global demand for smartphones has also weighed on earnings over the past year.

Bloomberg