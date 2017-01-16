SOCIAL MEDIA
Sony CE Lynton to take up top post at Snapchat
Snapchat app owner Snap is expected to go public early in 2017, vying for a $25bn valuation
Los Angeles — Sony Entertainment CE Michael Lynton will step down to become chairman of the board of messaging app owner Snap, a move that puts an experienced Hollywood executive in a prominent role as the technology company prepares for an initial public offering.
Lynton will give up his current position at Sony’s movie and television unit on February 2 but remain as co-CEO for six months to help find a successor, Japanese conglomerate Sony said in a statement on Friday. Snap, the owner of the popular Snapchat app, is expected to go public early in 2017, vying for a $25bn valuation.
Lynton was an early investor in the company co-founded by 26-year-old CEO Evan Spiegel and has served on its board for nearly four years.
The California-based company has made a push into news and entertainment content, a strategy that heightened competition with social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. In 2015, it began sharing video and articles from TV networks such as CNN and ESPN on a feature called Snapchat Discover.
It also signed deals in 2016 with media companies such as Walt Disney and NBCUniversal to have them produce original shows for Snapchat.
Lynton, in a 13-year career at Sony, oversaw hit movies such as The Social Network and James Bond film Skyfall, but the studio has lagged behind competitors in box office share and big hits over the past year.
The TV studio under Lynton produced shows such as Breaking Bad and The Blacklist.
Lynton’s tenure at Sony Entertainment was also marked by a devastating computer hack in 2014 that exposed a trove of embarrassing e-mails and staff data. The cyber attack, which the US blamed on North Korea, paralysed the studio for months and led to an executive shuffle.
Sony CE Kazuo Hirai will take on a larger role at the entertainment division, adding the position of co-CEO and chairman, the company said. The Tokyo-based Hirai will add a second office in Culver City, California, where the film studio is based.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.