Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament on Wednesday 1 November. File photo: ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, saying economic activity remained severely limited by continued shortages of electricity, deteriorating freight rail performance and slow port operations.
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we hear first from Chantal Marx, head of investment research at FNB Wealth and Investments. She says, on balance, the MTBPS was more negative for equities than for bonds.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is then joined by Johan Werth, franchise principal and financial adviser at Consult by Momentum.
Werth unpacks some of the electricity considerations from the minister’s statement.
He is positive about more involvement from the private sector in the generation of electricity and the potential involvement of private-sector experts that will be focused on finding solutions for the poor condition of the state-owned enterprises.
The discussion gives highlights from the MTBPS; considerations for bond and equity markets; government’s thinking around power generation; and how spend on power is weighing more on consumers and businesses.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Electricity takeaways from Enoch Godongwana’s MTBPS
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Chantal Marx and Johan Werth
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
