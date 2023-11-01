SA’s banks, like many others around the world, suffer from having persisted with outdated systems, making it more difficult to integrate new technologies and move with the times.
Rathogwa says Standard Bank, thecontinent largest lender is investing in systems that are current and in line with trends. She also explains that preparing for the future, where technology is constantly evolving, is best done by having structures or an architecture that is easily adapted.
The discussion also examines some of the fundamental shifts banks can make towardsserving customers better; ways in which finance houses can make use of technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI); and relationships with innovative fintech companies.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Standard Bank’s plan to keep tech current
Belinda Rathogwa, head of digital and e-commerce at Standard Bank SA, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
The evolution of banking technology is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza and Belinda Rathogwa, head of digital and e-commerce at Standard Bank SA, discuss how banks could reimagine the way they operate using technology.
While banks have used technology systems for decades to deliver their services, Rathogwa says many of these need to be updated and strategies changes.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
