PODCAST | Deputy CEO Whelan unpacks new Discovery Health app

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ronald Whelan, deputy CEO of Discovery Health

30 October 2023 - 17:43
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Shifts in SA’s healthcare and treatment landscape are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Join the conversation:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The integration of health and technology has taken centre stage in the last three years, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In keeping with these trends, Discovery recently launched a new version of its health platform, which offers personalised options and tracking relevant to an individual, while providing health and lifestyle recommendations “for healthier living and better care.”

Whelan, who is set to take over as Discovery Health CEO following the resignation of Ryan Noach, says the new platform allows customers to seamlessly navigate and manage their health plan benefits. 

In addition to personalisation, the app’s new features include the ability to speak to a doctor on demand, virtual physical therapy and digital therapeutics for mental health.

Whelan outlines the state of digital healthcare in SA; improvements to Discovery Health’s platform; and shifts in consumer behaviour in relation to virtual and remote consultations. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

