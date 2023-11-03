WATCH: Market report

The US jobs data fuelled investor optimism that the Federal Reserve could be close to wrapping up interest rates hikes
The dynamic nature of eligibility requirements means a country’s status under Agoa can change over time
Talks are under way for what would be the third reauthorisation of Agoa
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
Renergen is facing delays in producing highly valuable helium
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Chantal Marx and Johan Werth
Donald Trump’s son testified he relied on accountants and lawyers to verify the accuracy of financial documents that a judge has ruled to be fraudulent
After losing so many dear loves, death is always a presence in my life
Amarok 2.0BiTDI Style 4Motion offers most of the frills without the million-rand-plus price
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments
