There is tremendous growth in interest and investment in SA technology businesses, and their rich intellectual property (IP) underpins the technology assets that their businesses are based on. There are stumbling blocks to funding from nonresident investors so SA companies are looking to externalise their South African IP to attract foreign investment and/or to grow their business in international markets.
Generally, there must be a justifiable reason to enter into the employment relationship on a fixed-term basis, rather than entering into a permanent employment contract. The CCMA and labour courts are now building up a clear and consistent body of case law that supports the use of valid fixed-term contracts.
The recent publishing of a notice identifying proposed national economic sectors and employment equity numerical targets under the Employment Equity Act is a significant move because there has to this point been no numerical targets in SA underpinning affirmative action. We explore whether targets are quotas but just with another name.
Regulations for electrical installations require every user or lessor of an electrical installation, as the case may be, to have a valid certificate of compliance issued by a qualified electrical contractor. Importantly, the regulations also require that a supplementary certificate of compliance be issued for any addition or alternation made to an electrical installation.
So the installation of a solar system or inverter which may be damaged by something unforeseen such as lightning could result in your insurer rejecting your insurance claim if you don't have the necessary certificate.
More on these stories and others, available in this month's edition of Business Law & Tax.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE | Read the June 2023 edition of Business Law & Tax
Local IP assets must be structured to attract investment; is the end of a fixed-term contract retrenchment; and the topic of reduced hours of work without loss of pay is still up for discussion
Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
