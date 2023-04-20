Timing of the orders suggests they came from abroad, says Sasfin Wealth’s David Shapiro
Cyber criminals have developed new ransomware techniques to improve the efficiency and profitability of their attacks. This has led to a significant increase in ransomware payments globally. A Financial Action Task Force report details methods to identify and report ransomware payments, how these proceeds are laundered and efficient ways to prevent, detect and investigate financial flows related to ransomware.
Business Day Law and Tax editor Evan Pickworth interviews Angela Simpson and Lydia Shadrach-Razzino from global law firm Baker McKenzie on the latest merger & acqusitions and private equity trends.
In Europe, the patent regime is in for a shake-up as the Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court (UPC) are set to come into force on June 1 2023, bringing in automatic shared jurisdiction over European patents in many EU member states. Companies with European patents now in force need to prepare for the change, by reviewing their European patent portfolios.
The default position of section 197 of the Labour Relations Act is if you want to take ownership of a business, you also get the employees who come along with that business as an automatic consequence of the transfer of ownership. In an unusual case, a judge has found against use of ownership transfer simply to move employees to a new entity.
More on these stories and others, available in this month's edition of Business Law & Tax.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE | Read the April 2023 edition of Business Law & Tax
Ransomware crooks take a more professional approach; limited nature of tax incentive for solar again raised; we analyse the new preferential procurement regulations
More on these stories and others, available in this month's edition of Business Law & Tax.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.