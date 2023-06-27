Markets

JSE improves but sentiment remains fragile

Equity markets are a little higher early in the session after what has been a tough couple of weeks

BL Premium
27 June 2023 - 11:05 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was on track to break a six-day losing streak on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed. Sentiment is still fragile as investors worry global central banks will tip the economy into a recession.

The recent hawkish stances and hikes in interest rates by central banks across the globe dashed investors’ hopes that the global monetary tightening cycle was nearing an end, with investors fearing global recession...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.