But Brent’s six-month backwardation is hovering near lows last seen in March, indicating less concern about supply crunches
World’s largest mining company tells how it intends to reach net-zero emissions
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
Alleged theft cost the world’s biggest memory chipmaker more than $200m in damages
Stats SA data shows there was a decrease across various sectors, though there were job gains in some sectors
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Manuel Chang has been has been in detention in SA since December 2018 regarding dubious maritime projects that led to sovereign debt scandal
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
The JSE was on track to break a six-day losing streak on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed. Sentiment is still fragile as investors worry global central banks will tip the economy into a recession.
The recent hawkish stances and hikes in interest rates by central banks across the globe dashed investors’ hopes that the global monetary tightening cycle was nearing an end, with investors fearing global recession...
JSE improves but sentiment remains fragile
Equity markets are a little higher early in the session after what has been a tough couple of weeks
