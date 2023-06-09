WATCH: Shaping the future of SA’s business landscape

Business

Business leaders gathered for the ninth iteration of The Directors Event, dubbed SA's biggest board meeting, to impart insights and solutions to the problems that SA businesses are confronted with. Business Day TV's reporter Ntaoleng Lechela, provided detail regarding the key take-aways from the meeting.

