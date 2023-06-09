Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Energy crisis tops agenda at Directors Event

Business Day TV talks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA

09 June 2023 - 16:34 Business Day TV
Busi Mavuso: Investments are merely protecting existing capacity. Picture: MASI LOSI
Busi Mavuso: Investments are merely protecting existing capacity. Picture: MASI LOSI

SA’s energy crisis was in focus at the ninth annual Directors Event, where business leaders gathered to share insights and explore solutions to the challenges faced by businesses in the country.

Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, to explore power-related challenges and how the business community can help address it.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Business joins Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts ...
Business
2.
Seven reasons a Mac is the best choice to keep ...
Business
3.
PODCAST | Imizizi bets on venture building model ...
Business
4.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
5.
WATCH: BEE schemes in focus
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.