Amplifying black-owned businesses: the IDC is here to help
Get the financial and business support you need to take your enterprise to greater heights
Do you have a black-owned enterprise in a key economic sector? If you'd like to take your business to greater heights, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) can help.
It offers tailored funding solutions and non-financial business support for:
- Entrepreneurs looking to start up small to medium manufacturing businesses;
- Companies that need funding for new projects, expansions or refurbishment;
- Existing manufacturers who wish to expand or modernise their production capacity; and
- Previously disadvantaged individuals (particularly women and youth) with business projects.
With the IDC's support businesses are empowered to succeed. Case in point? Several IDC-funded companies were lauded at the recent Black Industrialists Awards. This includes Bokone Gas, winner of the Black Woman Award, Pavati Plastics Southern Africa and Pele Green Energy, joint winners of the Sustainability Award, and ARTsolar, winner of the Green Economy Award.
Hosted as part of the second Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference, these prestigious awards celebrate the achievements of black-owned businesses and their critical role in driving job creation and fostering SA's economic growth.
Get the support you need to turn your vision for your business into a reality: talk to the IDC about your funding needs today. Visit Idc.co.za
