Amplifying black-owned businesses: the IDC is here to help

With the IDC's support businesses are empowered to succeed. Case in point? Several IDC-funded companies were lauded at the recent Black Industrialists Awards. This includes Bokone Gas, winner of the Black Woman Award, Pavati Plastics Southern Africa and Pele Green Energy, joint winners of the Sustainability Award, and ARTsolar, winner of the Green Economy Award.

Hosted as part of the second Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference, these prestigious awards celebrate the achievements of black-owned businesses and their critical role in driving job creation and fostering SA's economic growth.

Get the support you need to turn your vision for your business into a reality: talk to the IDC about your funding needs today. Visit Idc.co.za

This article was sponsored by the IDC.