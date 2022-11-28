Nedbank is big winner at CGISA Integrated Reporting Awards

Nedbank is the overall winner of the 2022 Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa (CGISA) Integrated Reporting Awards, which recognise and celebrate excellence in integrated reporting.

“These awards demonstrate our ongoing commitment to transparent and high-quality standards of corporate reporting,” said Mike Davis, CFO at Nedbank Group.

Established 66 years ago, the annual CGISA Integrated Reporting Awards aim to encourage solid financial and nonfinancial reporting and full disclosure of information to all stakeholders. They allow organisations to be measured against their peers and offer entities the opportunity to develop and instil sound reporting practices through the valuable feedback provided by a panel of experienced judges.

The panel of judges for this year’s awards said that the JSE Top 40 category — won by Impala Platinum — remains an increasingly competitive category with reports of outstanding quality, revealing that the short- to long-term sustainability and value creation was the focus of these integrated reports.

The best integrated reporters, said the judges, explained how their integrated thinking process encompasses all the capitals, therefore covering the environment, societal and governance (ESG) elements.

The awards were presented at gala dinner held on November 9 at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg.

For additional commentary from the judges, and to discover the winners in other categories at the 2022 CGISA Integrated Reporting Awards, read the supplement below.

