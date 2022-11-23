Prism boss's leadership journey seeks to make a change, help overcome bias

“No person should ever be made to feel that way, even when comments are made in jest,” she says. The work environment was also not set up for the inclusion of women, with a lack of female ablution facilities and change rooms on site.

Yet her grit and hard work paid off as she rose through the ranks, creating not only her own career, but showing the need for diversity and the way inclusion contributed to a company’s success. She sees this issue as her own personal challenge, and as a contribution to a meritocratic society where performance, rather than demographics, is rewarded.

“I find that the life lessons from earlier on in my career are valuable both at a personal and professional level as, for example, they give me a better perspective around managing and being successful at different life demands — leader, mother, daughter, board member, wife and so on — a better rounded person overall. I think that system biases will reduce as more competent people who look like me get into leadership roles.”

Mbulawa believes there is change on the horizon, particularly for women of colour, and honours the other women in her field who have walked a similar path. “At present, I feel like this fight is steadily being won and the importance of being part of the ‘old boys club’ in one’s career is becoming less prominent,” she says. “People are becoming more aware of their biases and others are pro-actively working on minimising them.”

For Mbulawa, a lot of this work starts at home, in her own company. She explains she will seek to contribute to recognition of women as Prism grows, not only professionally, during selected periods like Women’s Month, but “365 and a quarter days every year”.

She is looking forward to how the company will be able to grow in a celebration of diversity.

This article was paid for by Prism Investment Holdings.